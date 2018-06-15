June 11 - June 15, 2018

Arabellastraße 5, 81925 München, Germany

Afera, the European Adhesive Tape Association, announced today its launch of the 1st Global Adhesive Tape Summit, a unique event bringing together companies along the adhesive tape value chain of not only Europe, but Asia, North America and the Middle East, for four days of learning about current technical advancements and market conditions, meeting on standardisation issues, and networking with industry leaders.

With over 200 expected attendees, Afera’s Global Tape Summit is aimed at industry professionals across the adhesive tape value chain, including manufacturers, raw materials, machine and packaging suppliers, converters, distributors, end users and research institutions. R&D, sales, marketing, customer/technical service, engineering, production, processing, and quality assurance personnel in particular will benefit greatly from this event, as well as general management and anyone involved in strategic planning. A large international turnout is forecast, with particular interest already registered from China and Taiwan.

