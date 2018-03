April 04 - April 05, 2018

2 Galleria Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA 30339, USA

Officially supported by the Industrial Packaging Alliance of North America (IPANA) and Reusable Industrial Packaging Association (RIPA), the expo has 100 suppliers of industrial, transit and protective packaging exhibiting, including some of the key industry players such as Greif, CHEP, ILC Dover, Rieke Packaging, Muller Group and Nefab.

Visit event's website