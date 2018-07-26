Walt Disney Co. plans to eliminate plastic straws by mid-2019

July 26, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

The Walt Disney Co. has announced plans to eliminate single-use plastic straws and plastic stirrers at its locations across the world by mid-2019.

In a statement, the company said it estimates the effort will result in the reduction of over 175 million straws and 13 million stirrers per year.

“Eliminating plastic straws and other plastic items are meaningful steps in our long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship,” Bob Chapek, the chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Consumer Products, said in the statement. “These new global efforts help reduce our environmental footprint, and advance our long-term sustainability goals.”

The company also said that it plans to transition to using refillable in-room amenities in its hotels and on its cruise ships over the next few years; and that it will be reducing the number of plastic shopping bags in its parks as well as on its cruise line, providing guests with the option to purchasing reusable bags “at a nominal price.”

The company’s move to abolish plastic straws is the latest in a growing trend: Earlier this year, A&W Canada said it would stop using plastic straws at its restaurants, and McDonald’s also said it would stop using plastic straws at all of its stores in the UK. Last week, Starbucks announced its decision to stop using plastic straws at all of its stores worldwide.