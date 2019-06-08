Composite decking maker Trex investing $200 million at two U.S. facilities

June 8, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Trex Co., said to be the world’s largest decking and railing maker, plans to boost its output in composite decking by investing US$200 million between now and 2021 to build a new plant at its headquarters site in Virginia and install additional production lines at its site in Nevada.

The additional production lines in Fernley, Nevada will come online beginning in the third quarter of 2019. Additional lines will also be installed by the end of the Q2 2020. The Winchester, Virginia capacity will begin to come online in the first quarter of 2021

The investment will allow Trex to increase output of its composite decking – which competes with wood – by 70 per cent, the company said in a June 6 news release.

“Demand trends indicate the conversion from wood has accelerated at a faster pace than expected with our recent introduction of the Enhance decking products,” Trex CEO James Cline said in the release. “This has required that we accelerate our planned capacity expansion by one year.”

Trex’s composite decking is stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide.