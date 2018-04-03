Ontario’s Die-Mold Tool bought by Mueller Industries

April 3, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

In a bid to strengthen its flow control product offerings in the area of pressure plastics, Memphis, Tenn.-based Mueller Industries has acquired Ontario-based Die-Mold Tool Limited.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Headquartered in Georgetown, Die-Mold is a manufacturer of plastic PEX and other plumbing related fittings and an integrated designer and manufacturer of plastic injection tooling. The company was founded in 1967.

The acquisition of Die-Mold comes on the heels of Mueller Industries’ purchase last year of Calgary-based HeatLink Group Inc., and its affiliated PEX-a tubing manufacturing facility PexCor Manufacturing Company Inc.

Mueller Industries is an industrial manufacturer that specializes in copper and copper alloy manufacturing, while also producing goods made from aluminum, steel, and plastics. The company has operations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, South Korea, and China. Its products include tubing, fittings, valves, vessels, and related items for plumbing and HVACR related piping systems, as well as rod, forgings, extrusions, and various components for OEM applications. Products are distributed into sectors such as building construction, appliance, defense, energy, and automotive.