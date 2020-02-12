Macro Engineering names Martin Baron as director of sales

February 12, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Mississauga, Ont.-based plastic film and sheet extrusion machinery supplier Macro Engineering and Technology Inc. has promoted Martin Baron, its Latin American sales manager, to the position of director of sales, overseeing all sales activities in Canada, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to help Macro’s sales team to achieve further success and deliver value and quality to our clients,” Baron said. “Macro is uniquely positioned for growth since we focus on custom-engineered equipment to suit our customer needs. We see a lot of opportunities in this area as most of our competitors are standardizing all their product lines.”

Baron is based out of Macro’s Mississauga headquarters.