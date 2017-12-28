Husky strengthens PET tooling organization

December 28, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

In a move to strengthen its PET tooling organization, Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd. has created a dedicated PET tooling team.

“With the creation of a dedicated tooling team, focused investment on technology and increased global delivery capabilities, Husky is demonstrating its commitment to providing solutions that maximize efficiency throughout the entire lifespan of its customers’ equipment,” the Bolton, Ont.-based company said in a statement.

“As an OEM supplier, Husky has always taken responsibility for supporting our customers throughout the entire lifecycle of their equipment,” Thomas Bontempi, Husky’s general manager for PET tooling, said in the statement. “The strategic changes we have implemented to our PET tooling organization are helping to strengthen our global infrastructure and product offerings.”

To provide more responsive and agile support, Husky recently established a dedicated cross-functional global team of experts solely focused on serving customers’ PET tooling needs. “This will help support the industry’s growing trend towards increasingly regional applications with shorter lifecycles and lower volumes, requiring tooling solutions that are more cost effective, faster to market and have quicker changeover times,” Husky said. “[Our] dedicated teams, with collective experience working with more than 100,000 preform, bottle and closure applications, as well as fully engineered packages, will work closely with customers to gain a deeper understanding of their PET tooling needs and provide solutions to evolve their technology to be more competitive.”

Husky is also bringing its patented HyPET HPP5 technology to legacy mold systems and tooling generations. Examples are Husky’s self-cleaning technology for molds and its integrated mold alignment system.