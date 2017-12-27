Stratford furniture molder invests $5 million in expansion

December 27, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Stratford, Ont.-based C.R. Plastic Products Inc., a manufacturer of outdoor furniture made from recycled plastic, is spending $5.2 million, as well as $785,139 from the province of Ontario, to buy new equipment for its Stratford facility.

The expansion includes the purchase of a robotic assembly line and is expected to add 12 new jobs by December of 2019.

The investment is being supported by the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund.

C.R. Plastics was founded in 1994.