Husky commits to sustainable packaging

October 20, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Canadian injection molding equipment maker Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd. is using the K 2019 trade show to highlight its commitment to sustainable packaging solutions.

As part of this, Bolton, Ont.-based Husky has signed the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy Global Commitment.

And at the K, Husky is highlighting a range of systems that allow for post-consumer resin in packages, including PET preform molding systems that can handle 100 per cent recycled content as well as post-consumer resin options for its multilayer technology.

Husky is also developing a new system focused on post-consumer resin that could enable customers to bring more than 60 million kgs of PET annually into the circular economy within the next two years. The system works in conjunction with equipment that purifies recycled material and eliminates intermediate steps of pelletizing and re-melting, reducing costs while ensuring package quality, Husky said.

“Enabling more recycled content in packaging, researching innovative and sustainable materials, finding more efficient production methods, reducing waste in the injection molding process; these are all factors that impact our customers as they look for ways to be more sustainable,” Joachim Niewels, Husky’s vice president of innovation and sustainability, said at the show. “At Husky, innovation is in our DNA. We endeavour to be a partner to our customers, to the industry and to the environment by continually finding new solutions that further enhance both sustainability and value.”

One of Husky’s sustainable technologies being shown at K 2019 is its HyPET HPP5e. Husky is running a fully integrated HyPET HPP5e system on its booth. The system is processing 100 percent post-consumer recycled resin, producing a 12.1 gram preform on a 96-cavity mold and running a 6.2 second cycle time.