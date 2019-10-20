Sabic opens new caps and closures center in the Netherlands

October 20, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Chemical maker Sabic has opened a new Technology and Innovation Center in Geleen, the Netherlands, for its caps and closures segment.

Located in Sabic’s Global Technology Center for Europe on the Chemelot Campus, the Technology Center was opened on Oct. 20, and comes a year after Sabic established its caps and closures industry segment organization.

The Technology Center includes facilities that allow Sabic to simulate the real-life performance of finished products. “The dedicated research laboratory has equipment for testing material characteristics such as mechanical properties, dimensional stability, and environmental stress cracking resistance (ESCR),” Sabic said in a statement. “Cap specimens can be produced in-house for performance testing for potential applications and for the development of improved products. There will also be capability for developing and testing new product designs.”

“This new state of the art facility will enable us to accelerate the pace by using market-leading materials and technologies aimed at a range of related applications – not only caps and closures, but also pumps, dispensing systems and other product delivery mechanisms for beverages, food and non-food applications,” said Sergi Monros, Sabic’s vice president of performance polymers & industry solutions, petrochemicals.

Sabic is headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.