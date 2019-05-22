Graham Packaging commits to 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging by 2025

May 22, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Blow molder Graham Packaging Co. has committed to 100 per cent reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging by 2025.

The Lancaster, Pa.-based designer and molder of blow molded plastic containers recently signed the Ellen MacArthur Foundation New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. The agreement states that by 2025, 100 per cent of its plastic packaging can be reused, recycled or composted. Graham Packaging joins hundreds of the world’s leading brands that also signed this pledge.

“Since its founding nearly five decades ago, Graham Packaging has been dedicated to the design and manufacturing of environmentally friendly plastic packaging solutions,” said Tracee Reeves, head of sustainability and chief general counsel, Graham Packaging. “This new commitment will bring together all of our resources to reduce global waste and help our customers reach their sustainability goals.”

The New Plastics Economy Global Commitment focuses on three actions to achieve a circular economy for plastic to ensure it never becomes waste. They include eliminating problematic or unnecessary plastic packaging and moving from single-use to reusable packaging models; ensuring 100 per cent of plastic packaging can be easily and safely reused, recycled or composted by 2025; and circulating the plastic produced by significantly increasing the amount of plastics reused or recycled and made into new packaging or products.

Graham Packaging currently uses more than 100 million pounds of post-consumer recycled plastic annually.

Graham Packaging produces more than 16 billion container units annually at almost 70 plants in North America, Asia, Europe, and South America. Its Canadian operation, Graham Packaging Canada Ltd., is headquartered in Mississauga, Ont.

In 2011, Graham Packaging was acquired by Reynolds Group Holdings, a manufacturer and supplier of consumer food and beverage packaging and storage products.