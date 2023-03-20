Heartland Polymers begins integrated commercial PP production in Alberta

Heartland is currently producing a range of homo-polymers with a plan to add random co-polymers to its production schedule later in 2023.

Heartland Polymers says it has successfully started production at its propane dehydrogenation (PDH) plant in Strathcona County, Alberta, which is now providing on-site feedstock for commercial polypropylene (PP) production.

“Thanks to the dedication and hard work of our operations team, I am proud to report that our propane dehydrogenation plant has been providing a reliable onsite source of feedstock to our polypropylene production since the end of 2022,” Heartland CEO Todd Karran said in a March 16 news release. “Heartland is responsibly producing and shipping [PP] to customers daily, and we continue to focus on optimizing our service. As the new entrant to the market and one that brings Heartland’s promise of reliability, service and sustainability, there is high interest in our products. We expect it will continue to grow now that we have achieved commercial production.”

Calgary-based Heartland says it produced approximately 200 million pounds of PP in 2022 after the initial PP production began in July, followed by the PDH plant’s start-up in October 2022.

Heartland also says the plant is unique to the industry in that it produces both polymer grade propylene (PGP) feedstock and PP product at a single site.

Heartland’s PP plant and its co-generation central utilities block (CUB) were commissioned in 2022. Before the PDH plant entered into service, Heartland was producing PP with PGP feedstock from parent company Inter Pipeline’s NGL business, Canada’s only PGP producer prior to PDH entering into service. This alternate feed source enabled Heartland to begin PP production in late fall 2022 and remains a key aspect of Heartland’s reliability in addition to its geographic location.

Heartland is currently producing a range of homo-polymers with a plan to add random co-polymers to its production schedule later in 2023. Production currently focuses on serving demand for film, sheet extrusion, fibres, and injection molding, the release said.