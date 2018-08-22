GN Thermoforming winning new orders for its new GN800 unit

August 22, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

On the heels of what it calls a “highly successful” NPE2018 trade show in May, Chester, N.S.-based GN Thermoforming Equipment has received multiple orders from Canadian and American processors for its new GN800 Thermoformer.

According to Jerome Romkey, GN’s vice president of sales and foreign operations, GN has received orders for six GN800 units so far and expects further increased business activity over the next several months in the U.S, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Targeted for food, medical, and industrial packaging, the GN800 offers many standard features including forming capability of five-inches above and below the sheet line, in-mold-cut capability, auto-grease, heavy-duty bearings in the toggle system, and high-efficiency SOLAR heaters.

Additionally, the GN800 has a forming area of 830 mm by 570 mm (31.5-inches by 22.4-inches). The cutting force of the forming and cutting stations is 75 tons. The GN800 also has additional space between the forming and cutting stations, providing extra cooling time when running heavier gauge materials or PP. The GN800 features a standard oven that is four times the index length of the forming area. The unit also features independent top and bottom servo-plug drives for better material distribution. The GN800 handles sheet widths up to 880 mm (34.6-inches), and can run sheet thicknesses ranging from 0.25 mm (0.010-inches) to 1.5 mm (0.060-inches). The unit comes fully equipped and handles all thermoformable grades of PET, OPS, HIPS, PLA, PP, and PVC.

“Overall, traffic was down at our booth at NPE2018 but we were pleased to see that the quality of attendees was superior to previous shows,” Romkey said. “It was a great show because we had a targeted group of visitors – they were at NPE for a reason and interested in buying.”

GN manufactures roll-fed thermoformers for the production of high-quality plastic packaging. The company’s operation also includes a technical service and sales centre in Jihlava, Czech Republic.