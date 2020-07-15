Gelpac investing $5 million in Marieville, Quebec plant

Marieville, Que.-based packaging supplier Gelpac is investing $5 million in equipment for its headquarters plant.

In a statement, company officials said the investment “will lead to the acquisition of even higher performance pieces of equipment in the flow of the company’s continued strong growth over the last years in the Canadian and American markets.”

Founded in 1956, Gelpac manufactures polyethylene packaging and multiwall paper bags and polyethylene packaging, and has plants in Quebec, Ontario, and the U.S. The company serves the food, chemical, and construction industries.