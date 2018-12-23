Cooper Standard building new global HQ in Michigan

December 23, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Citing growing business, automotive systems and components supplier Cooper Standard is building a new global headquarters in Northville, Mich.

The company will move out of its current headquarters in nearby Novi, Mich., after its new headquarters is completed in early 2020.

The new site will be in close proximity Cooper Standard’s Global Technology Center in Livonia, Mich.

When finished, the three-story, 110,000-square-foot facility will house approximately 400 employees.

“Our new world headquarters will be designed to fit our strategic vision and support our culture of innovation and employee engagement,” Jeffrey Edwards, Cooper Standard’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “This is an important new chapter for Cooper Standard that will help ensure our competitiveness and ability to recruit and retain talent. The new Northville facility will enable easy access for our stakeholders and provide an environment that will support and contribute to the future growth of the company.”

Cooper Standard’s products include plastic sealing, fuel and brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company employs approximately 33,000 people globally and operates in 21 countries around the world.