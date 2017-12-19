Tier 1 supplier Hella building new HQ in Michigan

December 19, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Tier 1 automotive parts supplier Hella Corporate Center USA Inc. is opening an administrative and technical centre in Northville, Mich.

In a statement, Hella – which makes automotive lighting and electronics components and systems – said the new, modernized facility will be at least 115,000 square feet and will address the company’s continued growth as well as provide flexibility to adapt to marketplace shifts in the coming years.

Official groundbreaking was in November 2017, and the facility is scheduled to open at the beginning of 2019. Hella said it expects to add 50 employees at its U.S. headquarters, expanding from the current headcount to approximately 400 by 2019.

The new technical centre will replace Hella’s existing U.S. headquarters in nearby Plymouth Township, Mich.

“With the new location, we will create an important foundation for further pursuing our growth path in the North American market,” said Hella president Steve Lietaert. “We will have more space for required additional resources while also being able to further optimize the work environment for our employees.”

Hella Corporate Center USA Inc. is a subsidiary of Germany-based Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA.