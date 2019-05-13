Canadian auto parts maker Hematite to open second U.S. location

May 13, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Guelph, Ont.-based automotive parts maker Hematite Inc. is investing US$11.5 million to establish a production facility in Fayetteville, Tenn.

The facility, which is Hematite’s second location in the U.S., is expected to be operational in the third quarter of 2020, and to create about 70 new jobs over the next five years.

“We are really excited to have Hematite’s next location situated in Fayetteville,” Hematite president John Pavanel said in a statement. “The location is a strategic fit with our customers’ locations as well as a great pool of local talent that we look forward to adding to our team. The process could not have worked better for us.”

Hematite’s first U.S. facility is in Englewood, Ohio, and was opened in 2018.

Hematite is a Tier 1 supplier, and uses recycled materials to automotive components for vehicle acoustics, vehicle airflow, and water deflection applications, including insulators, body plugs, wheel liners, air deflectors, and under-engine covers. On the industrial products side, the firm makes packaging, trays, covers, cases, container components, and assemblies. The company also has a manufacturing plant in Brantford, Ont.