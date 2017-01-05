Bunting Magnetics buys UK-based Master Magnets

January 5, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Bunting Magnetics Co. has expanded its global operations with the acquisition of UK-based Master Magnets Ltd.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

In a statement, Newton, Kan.-based Bunting said the acquisition of Master Magnets will expand Bunting’s line of magnetic separators and metal detectors, and also “significantly increase” Bunting’s manufacturing capabilities in the UK and Europe.

Based in Redditch, UK, Master Magnets manufactures magnetic separation, recycling, and metal detection equipment to several industries worldwide through a network of distributors. The firm was founded in 1978 and currently has 26 employees. The company will continue to operate out of its Redditch headquarters.

Simon Ayling, managing director of Bunting Magnetics Europe, will assume operations management responsibility of this new division.

“Master Magnets has deep customer relationships in new markets for us such as mining, quarrying and aggregate,” Ayling said. “We are especially excited to now be able offer a large line of Atex-approved electromagnets and mineral separation equipment. It’s exciting to combine our strengths and expertise. Together, we have nearly 100 years of experience in magnetic separation.”