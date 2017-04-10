ProAmpac acquires Trinity Packaging Corporation

April 10, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

In a bid to move into larger packaging formats, flexible packaging supplier ProAmpac is acquiring Trinity Packaging Corporation, a flexible packaging firm that specializes in large format packaging for the lawn and garden, food, and specialty industrial markets.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The combined company will have 22 manufacturing sites and 3,000 employees supplying more than 5,000 customers in 90 countries. Trinity Packaging will retain its name and become a separate division within ProAmpac.

Established in 1917, Trinity Packaging is headquartered in Armonk, N.Y., with operations in Rocky Mount, Virginia, and Buffalo, N.Y.

ProAmpac is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, operating primarily under the Prolamina, Ampac, and Tulsack brands. The company has 2,500 employees and 20 manufacturing centres in North America, Europe, and Asia.

“Trinity Packaging’s legacy spans 100 years,” said Greg Tucker, CEO of ProAmpac. “They are a team of industry veterans with a great reputation for quality and service. I am confident that ProAmpac’s innovation coupled with Trinity’s capabilities will cement our role as strategic partners to our customers and suppliers.”