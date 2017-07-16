Wittmann Group receives Flex Preferred Supplier Award

July 16, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Processing, automation and auxiliary equipment maker Wittmann Group has received a 2017 Flex Preferred Supplier Award.

Flex recently honoured the recipients of award at this year’s Global Supplier Summit, hosted at the Flex Customer Innovation Center in Milpitas, California, in the heart of the Silicon Valley.

Vienna, Austria-based Wittmann Group was one of several of this year’s recipients. Over 150 guests attended the award ceremony, where the award was handed over to Domenik Nikollaj, international key account manager of the Wittmann Group.

The Flex Preferred Supplier Awards are intended to recognize “outstanding performance, strategic value-add, excellent service, innovation and collaboration.” Suppliers selected for the awards were nominated by Flex procurement and supply chain professionals and employees in various business groups.

“Flex recognizes and applauds the contributions of our preferred suppliers for their unwavering dedication and commitment to providing operational excellence,” said Tom Linton, chief procurement and supply chain officer at Flex.

With approximately 200,000 professionals across 30 countries, Flex provides innovative design, engineering, manufacturing, real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies of all sizes in various industries and end-markets.

The Wittmann Group has seven production facilities, 31 subsidiaries, and 24 agencies in 52 countries. Its Canadian operation, Wittmann Canada Inc., is located in Richmond Hill, Ont.