Norwich Plastics 400 Dolph Street, Cambridge, ON, N3H2A7, Canada www.norwichplastics.com

For over 30 years, Norwich Plastics has been an industry leader in plastic reprocessing. We help extend the life of plastic because it’s cost-effective and good for the environment. Two things we can all feel good about.

We process flexible PVC scrap and other thermal plastic scrap and convert them into quality reusable custom PVC compounds. We offer closed loop recycling solutions, cradle to grave/circular economy initiatives, and custom formulated reprocessed feedstock through our unique processing capabilities.

We provide on site solutions and sell reprocessed pellets and powders to the North American manufacturing industry. With production facilities in Ontario, Canada and Tennessee, USA, we service all areas of North America.

