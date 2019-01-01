Buyers Guide
Year established: 1995
Number of employees: 5
Barrhead Plastics6115-48 st, Barrhead, Alberta, T7N-1A6, Canada www.barrheadplastics.com
Barrhead Plastics Rotational Molding Products serves all industries and is looking for boxes, tanks, drip and spill tray containment, troughs, feeders, barrels, sleds, dock floats, pipe cone stands and solar systems, oilfield, agriculture, custom molded products, hunting, fishing, farming , industrial, public government and private individuals are all welcome to purchase. Check out our web page for all manufactured products.
