Barrhead Plastics 6115-48 st, Barrhead, Alberta, T7N-1A6, Canada www.barrheadplastics.com



Year established: 1995

Number of employees: 5 Contact Supplier See Tel#, ask question, request materials, RFQ

Buyers Guide Section

Description

Barrhead Plastics Rotational Molding Products serves all industries and is looking for boxes, tanks, drip and spill tray containment, troughs, feeders, barrels, sleds, dock floats, pipe cone stands and solar systems, oilfield, agriculture, custom molded products, hunting, fishing, farming , industrial, public government and private individuals are all welcome to purchase. Check out our web page for all manufactured products.

Plants

Sales Offices

Map

Processes & Products Categories

Services Categories

Barrhead Plastics Ltd Barrhead Alberta CanadaBarrhead Plastics Ltd Barrhead Alberta Canada