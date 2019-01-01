Buyers Guide

Barrhead Plastics

6115-48 st, Barrhead, Alberta, T7N-1A6, Canada
www.barrheadplastics.com

Year established: 1995
Number of employees: 5
Contact Supplier See Tel#, ask question, request materials, RFQ

Buyers Guide Section

Description

Barrhead Plastics Rotational Molding Products serves all industries and is looking for boxes, tanks, drip and spill tray containment, troughs, feeders, barrels, sleds, dock floats, pipe cone stands and solar systems, oilfield, agriculture, custom molded products, hunting, fishing, farming , industrial, public government and private individuals are all welcome to purchase. Check out our web page for all manufactured products.

Plants

Barrhead Plastics Ltd Barrhead Alberta Canada

Sales Offices

Barrhead Plastics Ltd Barrhead Alberta Canada

Map


Processes & Products Categories



Services Categories



Print this page