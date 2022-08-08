Next Generation Recyclingmaschinen names new CEO

The Austria-based recycling machinery maker has appointed Gerhard Ohler to the role.

Austria-based recycling machine maker Next Generation Recyclingmaschinen GmbH (NGR) has named Gerhard Ohler as its new CEO.

Ohler succeeds Wolfgang Steinwender, who had served as CEO since May 2020.

In a statement, NGR officials said that Ohler brings years of international experience in extrusion technology and plastics recycling to his new role, with previous roles as GM of KraussMaffei in Shanghai and managing director at Greiner Packaging International.

“I am delighted to have gained an experienced manager for us in Gerhard Ohler,” said Josef Hochreiter, CEO of Next Generation Group. “With this appointment, we will not only be able to successfully continue along the path we have chosen, but also to break new ground in plastics recycling.”