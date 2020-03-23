Italian plastics machinery makers given permission to keep operating during COVID-19 pandemic

March 23, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Italy, which has become a major hotspot in the COVID-19 pandemic, has given its plastics machinery making sector the green light to continue building machines.

A decree of the Italian President of the Council of Ministers (DPCM) issued on March 22 gives all Italian manufacturers of plastics and rubber machinery permission to continue their activity, since they belong to a production chain defined as necessary.

But as noted by the Italian trade association Amaplast, such factories will have to comply with a protocol signed on March 24 both by Government and social parties that lists all the measures that hinder and limit the spread of COVID-19 infection inside and outside the work sites and keeping the safety and the health of people involved in the production cycle as a priority.

“Moreover, companies are asked to give a sign of discontinuity as compared to the past, thus limiting production activity only to those units which activity is really essential,” Amaplast said in a March 23 statement. “As a consequence, workshifts will also have to be re-scheduled, based on real necessities.”

“As for the supply of materials and components, a few delays are now being registered but – at the moment – they are not affecting the the standard execution of production,” Amaplast said. “Similarly, deliveries of machinery and customers’ assistance are going on as usual.”

As of March 23, Italy has reported a total of 6,077 deaths from the coronavirus, with a total of 63,928 cases of infection reported across the country.