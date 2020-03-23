Klöckner Pentaplast completes major pharma capacity expansion in Brazil

March 23, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Germany-based rigid and flexible plastic packaging supplier Klöckner Pentaplast (KP) has completed what it calls a “significant expansion” for pharmaceutical packaging films at its Cotia facility in Brazil.

Along with a larger and more sustainable facility, the project gives KP additional coating capacity to better support the rapidly growing South American pharmaceutical market.

The state-of-the-art coating line has increased KP’s local South American coating capacity by over 30 per cent, offering customers high quality, innovative films with shorter lead times. “The added capacity arrives at the right time, as the pharmaceutical blister market continues to grow in PVdC coated products as a cost effective high-barrier packaging solution,” the company said in a March 23 statement.

“We are excited about this latest project to better serve our customers in the region,” Tracey Peacock, president of KP’s pharmaceutical, health and specialties division. “The expansion demonstrates our commitment to delivering the best quality products and supports a growing demand for high-barrier protective packaging for pharmaceuticals.”

The upgraded technology also reduces the Cotia site’s carbon footprint and overall energy consumption.

KP was founded in 1965. The company currently has 32 plants in 18 countries and employs over 5,900 workers.