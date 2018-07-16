Pregis completes acquisition of FP International

July 16, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Packaging supplier Pregis LLC has completed its acquisition of Fremont, Calif.-based protective packaging maker Free-Flow Packaging International Inc. (FP International), a deal that includes five manufacturing facilities.

Announced last month, the terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1967, FP International provides a wide range of protective packaging solutions, including its Mini Pak’R, Pro Pak’R, and Power Pak’R protective packaging products.

The company has five manufacturing facilities – two in the U.S., plus Germany, France, and the Netherlands – and has 360 employees. In a statement, Pregis said it plans on continuing manufacturing operations in those locations.

“Pregis and FP International will now be moving forward as one company,” Kevin Baudhuin, Pregis’ president and CEO, said in the statement. “This will benefit our combined customer base by providing a robust set of diverse solutions and accelerated product development – most notably to address growing e-commerce shipping requirements. This also significantly strengthens Pregis’ geographic position within new international markets, supporting our global growth strategy.”

FP International is the sixth acquisition that Pregis – which is headquartered in Deerfield, Ill. – has completed in the past four years. The other five are Rex Performance Products, Sharp Packaging, 3M Company’s PolyMask protective films business, Easypack paper-based protective packaging systems, and Eagle Film Extruders.