Pregis acquiring protective packaging maker FP International

June 19, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

In a deal that includes five manufacturing facilities, packaging supplier Pregis LLC is purchasing Free-Flow Packaging International Inc. (FP International), a manufacturer of protective packaging.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Founded in 1967, Fremont, Calif.-based FP International provides a wide range of protective packaging solutions, including its Mini Pak’R, Pro Pak’R, and Power Pak’R protective packaging products.

The company has five manufacturing facilities – two in the U.S., plus Germany, France, and the Netherlands – and has 360 employees. In a statement, Pregis said it plans on continuing manufacturing operations in those locations.

“The acquisition of FP International will benefit our combined customer base by providing a robust set of diverse solutions and accelerated product development, most notably to address growing e-commerce shipping requirements,” Kevin Baudhuin, Pregis’ president and CEO, said in a statement. “This also significantly strengthens Pregis’ geographic position within new international markets, supporting our global growth strategy.”

The acquisition is expected to be finalized within the next few weeks.

FP International is the sixth acquisition that Pregis – which is headquartered in Deerfield, Ill. – has completed in the past four years. The other five are Rex Performance Products, Sharp Packaging, 3M Company’s PolyMask protective films business, Easypack paper-based protective packaging systems, and Eagle Film Extruders.