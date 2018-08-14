Sabic now collaborating with design firm Nottingham Spirk

August 14, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Materials maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp. is collaborating with Cleveland, Ohio-based design firm Nottingham Spirk to develop new uses for its specialty materials.

“This relationship brings together the benefits of Sabic’s proprietary specialty thermoplastic offerings and Nottingham Spirk’s award-winning capabilities to design and commercialize breakthrough products across multiple industrial verticals,” Sabic said in a statement.

“Sabic’s thermoplastics portfolio is renowned in many key industries such as automotive, aircraft and rail interiors, and electrical and electronics,” Ernesto Occhiello, executive vice president of Sabic’s specialties business unit, said in the statement. “However, there is tremendous opportunity for our high-performance materials – which offer unique combinations of thermal, mechanical and electrical properties – to be used in end products that can shape the future of healthcare, consumer goods, energy and electric vehicles, just to name a few. Working closely with Nottingham Spirk and taking part in their proven innovation process enables us to look at the entire value chain differently for fresh creative ideas that support our customers’ growth aspirations.”

Founded in 1972, Nottingham Spirk has over 1,200 commercialized patents and created more than 100 world-first innovations.