PolyOne acquires colourant and additive maker IQAP Masterbatch

January 3, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

In a move that expands its specialty colour and additives offerings, polymer supplier PolyOne Corporation has acquired IQAP Masterbatch Group S.L., a privately-owned material supplier based in Spain.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Founded in 1979, IQAP makes specialty colourants and additives for the transportation, packaging, consumer, wire and cable, and textiles industries. The company has two production facilities and a technology lab located in Spain, plus additional manufacturing capability in the Czech Republic.

“IQAP is a fantastic addition to our longstanding and growing expertise in color and additives innovation,” PolyOne chairman, president and CEO Robert Patterson said in a statement. “The end markets that IQAP serves are perfectly aligned with areas PolyOne knows very well, and together we will advance the possibilities for our European customers working to meet demanding new standards for design, functionality and performance.”

PolyOne is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.