Nova Chemicals establishes scholarship at Louisiana community college

December 4, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Calgary-based material supplier Nova Chemicals Corp. is donating US$50,000 to establish an endowed scholarship at River Parishes Community College (RPCC) in Louisiana.

The scholarship was announced at a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the Nova’s olefins facility in Geismar, Louisiana, and will support local students pursuing degrees in process technology (PTEC), instrumentation, and electrical studies.

“RPCC is an integral part of the Ascension and Iberville parish communities, and we’re proud to mark 50 years of the Geismar olefins facility by partnering with them to develop our local workforce,” Nova’s CEO Todd Karran said in a statement.

Nova acquired its interest in the Geismar olefins facility in 2017. The facility began operations in 1967 with start-up and first ethylene production in 1968. Nova currently employs approximately 130 workers at the facility in the production of ethylene and co-products.