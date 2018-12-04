TricorBraun names Declan McCarthy as new chief financial officer

December 4, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Global packaging supplier TricorBraun has appointed Declan McCarthy as its new chief financial officer.

A 30-year finance veteran, McCarthy will oversee all aspects of the company’s financial functions, and will be based out of the company’s office in St. Louis, Mo.

“Declan brings extensive CFO experience at private companies executing aggressive growth plans, both organically and through acquisition,” TricorBraun president and CEO Court Carruthers said in a statement.

McCarthy joins TricorBraun from PLZ Aeroscience, a private equity-backed aerosol manufacturer, where he served as CFO since 2016. He began his career at PepsiCo and held finance leadership roles at several distribution companies, including MSC Industrial, Barnes, Phillips Pet Food, and TruckPro.

TricorBraun manufactures plastic and glass containers, closures, dispensers, tubes, and flexibles. The company has more than 40 locations globally.