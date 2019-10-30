Nova becomes first Canadian-based company to participate in Operation Clean Sweep Blue

October 30, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Material supplier Nova Chemicals Corp. has become the first Canadian-based company to publicly pledge its commitment to Operation Clean Sweep Blue (OSC Blue) and verify compliance within all program parameters by January 1, 2022.

The program is an enhancement to Calgary-based Nova’s ongoing sustainability efforts to further eliminate plastic pellet spills and reduce plastic waste in the environment.

OCS Blue is an international product stewardship program aimed at the prevention of plastic pellet, flake, and powder leakage to the environment, and requires enhanced company engagement, transparent reporting, and formal audit. Moving forward, OCS Blue metrics for all Nova’s facilities will be reported in compliance with the program in Nova’s annual Sustainability Report.

Nova has been a partner of Operation Clean Sweep since the early 1990s.

“We know plastic products have great value, making our everyday lives healthier, easier and safer,” Sarah Marshall, Nova’s director of sustainability, said in a statement. “We also agree that plastic waste does not belong in our oceans or the environment. Our commitment to Operation Clean Sweep Blue is another important step toward supporting the plastics circular economy, and creating a world free of plastic pollution, starting with the pellet.”

The move is the latest in a series of sustainability initiatives undertaken by Nova. The firm recently joined the Alliance to End Plastic Waste as one of its founding members. The growing group of more than 40 global companies is one of the most comprehensive business consortiums across the entire plastics and consumer goods value chains. The Alliance has pledged more than US$1 billion with a goal of investing US$1.5 billion over five years to help eliminate plastic waste in the environment and especially the oceans.

Nova has also been a strategic partner to global Project STOP initiative since 2018, pledging nearly US$2 million over three years to prevent plastic debris from reaching the ocean.