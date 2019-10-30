Schaefer Systems to sell Woodbridge foam packaging in North America

October 30, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Reusable packaging supplier Schaefer Systems International Inc. has entered into a sales agreement with Canada’s Woodbridge Group to act as a sales agent for Woodbridge’s returnable, molded particle foam packaging products in North America.

The agreement allows Charlotte, N.C.-based Schaefer to provide design, manufacturing, and distribution support to large industrial manufacturing customers with emphases within the automotive industry, the company said in a statement.

“This agreement continues our path to provide the widest array of product to our customers,” said Andy Schumacher, vice president of Schaefer’s packaging systems division. “This agreement is truly a win-win for both parties. It expands the [Schaefer] product portfolio, while extending the Woodbridge sales team.”

“Expanded particle foam is a semi-rigid closed cell foam. Beads are molded inside an aluminum tool and fused using steam,” the statement said. “Almost any shape is achievable; it is non-abrasive, lightweight, and cost efficient for reusable packaging. By nature, it is highly resilient and absorbs energy upon impact, which prevents shock from transport making it ideal for sensitive components.”

Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., Woodbridge provides material technologies for applications in the automotive, commercial, recreational, packaging, healthcare and building sectors. The company operates more than 60 facilities across 10 countries.