Modern Dispersions making capacity expansions at two U.S. sites

September 23, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Thermoplastic compound and masterbatch maker Modern Dispersions Inc. (MDI) has announced key capacity expansions at two of its U.S. manufacturing facilities.

The company is adding a 133-mm twin-screw extruder and ancillary equipment to increase production capabilities for engineered compounds and masterbatches at its plant in Fitzgerald, Georgia. The expansion is currently underway and slated to come online in six months. In a Sept. 23 statement, MDI said the capacity is in response to “strong growth in a range of markets” including automotive, electrical components, and electronics packaging.

“The new line gives us more flexibility, reduced lead times, and allows us to remain cost competitive as we strive to meet the supply needs of our customers,” Jan Kozma, the company’s vice president of sales and marketing, said in the statement. “We are constantly investing in our resources, including facilities and personnel, to service our customers more efficiently.”

MDI also announced additional capacity for black masterbatches for polyolefins at the Georgia plant. The expansion is underway and the new production is expected to come online next year.

And at its plant in Leominster, Massachusetts, MDI also announced the installation of a 50-mm Steer twin-screw extruder for a new pilot line. The new R&D pilot line will help the company develop new engineering plastics formulations for nylon, PC, and PET resins and support initial scale-up and pre-production needs. The twin-screw extruder will have a capacity of 1500 kg per hour, or 3,000 lbs per hour, MDI said.

Founded in 1967, MDI is headquartered in Leominster.