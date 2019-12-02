Composites One acquires Canada-based Polynt Composites Distribution

December 2, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Composite material supplier Composites One has acquired Canadian-based Polynt Composites Distribution from Polynt-Reichhold Group for an undisclosed price.

Headquartered in Brampton, Ont., Polynt Composites supplies composite resins, gel coats, coatings, resins, specialty chemicals, and polymer intermediates. The company operates two resin and gel coat blending operations in Brampton, Ont. and Drummondville, Que. The company will continue to own and operate these two facilities, Composites One said in a Dec. 2 statement.

“Composites One has been committed to expanding our business by providing real value to our customers,” Composites One president and chief operating officer Leon Garoufalis said in the statement. “By combining the talented and experienced people from both organizations, we are creating an even stronger platform to service Canadian customers who produce products using advanced and traditional composites products and processes. Our goal with this acquisition is to provide all of our customers in Canada with the products, support and service to help them to grow their businesses and be successful.”

Headquartered in Arlington Height, Ill., Composites One is said to be one of North America’s largest suppliers of composite materials. The company has 41 locations in the U.S. and Canada.