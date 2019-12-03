Packaging supplier Pregis invests $5 million in Michigan facility

December 3, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Packaging supplier Pregis LLC is announcing another US$5 million investment in its Pregis Films facility located in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Additionally, Pregis is leasing an additional 35,000 square feet in the same location for expanded warehousing capability.

This latest investment is for a fourth multilayer Windmoeller & Hoelscher (W&H) blown film line to address what the company calls “growing demands for high-quality, consistent product.” The extruder will be boosting output by another 4 million pounds annually, Pregis said, and is in addition to the $32 million outlay for the first three, five-layer W&H lines and expanded production space, made between 2016 and 2019.

“We are seeing increased demand for higher quality flexible packaging, ecommerce protective material and surface protection films,” Pregis’ chief innovation officer Tom Wetsch said. “Our continued investment in this facility will help us meet market segment expectations for package performance and provide vertical integration for some of Pregis’ other products,”

The additional warehouse space will also enable Pregis Films to create customer inventory programs which will result in reduced lead times for converters serving the food, medical and industrial markets.

In addition to the four W&H lines, the 90,000-square-foot area dedicated to manufacturing also houses four state-of-the-art multilayer blown film extrusion lines and film lab.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., Pregis serves a wide variety of consumer and industrial market segments including food, pharmaceutical, healthcare, medical devices, agricultural, e-commerce, retail, automotive, transportation, furniture, electronics, building, construction, and military/aerospace.