March 06 - March 07, 2018

6161 W Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031, USA

The Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) Product Design and Development Division has created a technical conference focusing on plastics design for injection molding and 3D printing. Titled “Successful Plastic Part Design,” the conference will take place March 6-7, 2018 in Gurnee, IL, at the Holiday Inn Gurnee Convention Center.

SPE’s Product Design and Development Division, known as PD3, organized the conference in collaboration with the Society’s Chicago and Milwaukee Sections.

John Bozzelli and Michael Sepe will lead a series of in-depth sessions that will address all aspects of the design process for injection molding.

