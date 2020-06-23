Time Out For Rotomould Is Vital To Business Health

​Like everyone else, I know how difficult it can be to get out of the office or factory and spend time on your professional development and on measuring and improving your business. It is also obvious that the modern workplace can be an intense and competitive learning environment where manager’s and employees are constantly being judged on their capabilities and benchmarked against their peers. And the goalposts in the workplace keep moving. This might be because of new technology, customer demand, legislation or simply because there is a new vision in your business. Some in the rotomoulding industry are good at providing learning opportunities when they can see a direct benefit to the organisation, however since most are considered small or medium sized enterprises, the ability for your company to provide meaningful professional development and process knowledge is limited. That’s where ARMA and our Rotomould 2020 conference come in!