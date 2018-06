The two-day program of technical and market presentations from expert speakers​ will cover global trends in PVC trade and technology, including the latest advances in a range of PVC additives, such as plasticizers, stabilizers, lubricants, impact modifiers, functional fillers, pigments, blowing agents and antimicrobials.

In addition to the busy program of presentations, the event offers high-level networking opportunities in a focused exhibition area featuring displays from a range of suppliers.