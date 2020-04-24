PaintExpo 2020

April 21 - April 24, 2020

Festplatz 9 76137 Karlsruhe Germany

For the eighth time, PaintExpo will showcase innovations, applications,

future technologies and trends covering all aspects of coating from the

21st through the 24th of April, 2020. It presents the full spectrum of

international product and service offerings in the field of industrial

coating technology throughout the entire value creation chain. This

internationally unique concentration of companies from industrial coating

technology is the basis for the event’s strong ability to attract users

from job-shop coaters and companies with in-house painting operations from

around the globe. 11,790 expert visitors from 88 countries travelled to

Karlsruhe in 2018 (representing a 12% increase)

