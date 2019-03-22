19th International Automobile Recycling Congress

March 20 - March 22, 2019
Parkring 12a
1010 Vienna
Austria
The congress is a platform to exchange the latest information, to meet your business partners and to get easy access to new potential clients.
This top quality congress will focus on:
- Update on future cars and their impact on recycling
- Safety aspects of collection and recycling of electric vehicles (cars, trucks, buses, bikes)
- Benefits of the circular economy for car manufacturers and recyclers
- Country reports and updates on new laws and regulations regarding take-back quotas
- Sustainability benefits of automotive recycling
- Impact of autonomously driving vehicles on car recycling
- Next-generation recycling processes and equipment
Visit event's website
https://www.icm.ch/iarc-2019