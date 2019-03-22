Canadian Plastics

19th International Automobile Recycling Congress


March 20 - March 22, 2019
Parkring 12a 1010 Vienna Austria



The congress is a platform to exchange the latest information, to meet your business partners and to get easy access to new potential clients.

This top quality congress will focus on:

 

  • Update on future cars and their impact on recycling
  • Safety aspects of collection and recycling of electric vehicles (cars, trucks, buses, bikes)
  • Benefits of the circular economy for car manufacturers and recyclers
  • Country reports and updates on new laws and regulations regarding take-back quotas
  • Sustainability benefits of automotive recycling
  • Impact of autonomously driving vehicles on car recycling
  • Next-generation recycling processes and equipment
https://www.icm.ch/iarc-2019


