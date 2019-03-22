19th International Automobile Recycling Congress

March 20 - March 22, 2019

Parkring 12a 1010 Vienna Austria

The congress is a platform to exchange the latest information, to meet your business partners and to get easy access to new potential clients.

This top quality congress will focus on:

Update on future cars and their impact on recycling

Safety aspects of collection and recycling of electric vehicles (cars, trucks, buses, bikes)

Benefits of the circular economy for car manufacturers and recyclers

Country reports and updates on new laws and regulations regarding take-back quotas

Sustainability benefits of automotive recycling

Impact of autonomously driving vehicles on car recycling

Next-generation recycling processes and equipment

