June 30 - July 01, 2020

8535 W Higgins Rd, Chicago, IL 60631, USA

The program covers the latest material and technological advances in films, raw materials, production techniques and applications that are setting the new standards for flexible packaging excellence in North America and beyond.

Expert speakers share the latest market insights and developments in high value-add film solutions which balance requirements for functionality, safety, sustainability, cost efficiency and increased speed to market.

Multilayer Flexible Packaging 2020 gives you a fantastic opportunity to network with users and producers of flexible packaging and gain a comprehensive overview of the key material, technology and business trends shaping the design and use of flexible packaging in North America today.

Visit event's website