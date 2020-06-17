June 16 - June 17, 2020

15 Middlesex Canal Park Dr, Woburn, MA 01801, USA

The 12th North American edition of Polymers in Cables explores key developments in polymers, additives, compounds, and fire-resistant technology, and the potential for improved and sustainable cable performance. Raw material suppliers, machinery manufacturers and testing/certification/regulatory agencies will share their views on the key business, environmental and technological changes.

In addition to the two-day program, the event also offers high-level networking opportunities in a focused exhibition, featuring displays from companies in the wire and cable industry.

