Mold Maintenance Principles and Mold Relocation

August 09, 2018

4701 College Drive Erie, PA 16563

This seminar will teach sound principles for increasing mold and tool room efficiency. Instruction will demonstrate why it is critical to identify and separate the different skill levels and maintenance stages and couple these with accurate mold histories. Participants will also be shown how to organize and document a mold tracking system that will pay great productivity dividends on the production floor. They will be guided through the steps to organize a maintenance program that will keep molds running.

Visit event's website