PFMAC Spring Technical & General Seminar

7:30 – 8:20 a.m.
Registration, Coffee, and Breakfast
8:20 a.m.
Welcome & Introduction, Bill Branje, Polytarp
Presentations: (subject to change)
Brampton Engineering (Name TBC), Multi-layer blown film extrusion
Shawn Lucas, Ampacet Corp, Additives for multi-layer blown film extrusion. Introduction of 4-5 diverse products that cover a range of performance, process and aesthetics for multi-layer films and processes.
Refreshment Break
Daniel Ward, NOVA Chemicals, Bonfire (Film Modelling) and test methods to evaluate sealants in multilayer films
Lunch and Networking (luncheon speaker TBD)
Welcome & Introduction, Sean Dennis, Trademark Plastics
Bill Livingston, Trademark Plastics, Current Feedstock and Resin Market
Carol Hochu, CPIA, Issues Updates including G7 Plastic Marine Litter
Joe Hruska CPIA, Plastic Film Sustainability Challenges & Opportunities
3:30 p.m.
Networking