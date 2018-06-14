Canadian Plastics

PFMAC Spring Technical & General Seminar


June 14, 2018
925 Dixon Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1J8



7:30 – 8:20 a.m.

Registration, Coffee, and Breakfast

 

8:20 a.m.

Welcome & Introduction, Bill Branje, Polytarp

 

Presentations: (subject to change)

 

Brampton Engineering (Name TBC), Multi-layer blown film extrusion

 

Shawn Lucas, Ampacet Corp,  Additives for multi-layer blown film extrusion.  Introduction of 4-5 diverse products that cover a range of performance, process and aesthetics for multi-layer films and processes.

 

Refreshment Break

 

Daniel Ward, NOVA Chemicals, Bonfire (Film Modelling) and test methods to evaluate sealants in multilayer films

 

Lunch and Networking (luncheon speaker TBD)

 

Welcome & Introduction, Sean Dennis, Trademark Plastics

 

Bill Livingston, Trademark Plastics, Current Feedstock and Resin Market

 

Carol Hochu, CPIA, Issues Updates including G7 Plastic Marine Litter

 

Joe Hruska CPIA, Plastic Film Sustainability Challenges & Opportunities

 

3:30 p.m.

Networking

