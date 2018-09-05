Masterbatch 2018

September 03 - September 05, 2018

Calle del Poeta Joan Maragall, 43, 28020 Madrid, Spain

The two-day programme will cover the latest technical developments and market trends in this dynamic sector. The conference sessions will be complemented by a focused exhibition and plenty of networking opportunities, including an evening cocktail reception and the conference dinner.

The conference is aimed at masterbatch processors, manufacturers, researchers, materials and equipment suppliers and brand owners and will discuss the challenges facing the masterbatch industry today. The large table-top exhibition, which runs alongside the conference, provides companies with an excellent opportunity to present novel products and services to a relevant industry audience. The call for papers for this event is currently open, if you would like to submit an abstract, please do so by 19th January 2018.

Visit event's website