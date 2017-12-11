Nexam Chemical buys masterbatch manufacturer Plasticolor Sweden

December 11, 2017 by Canadian Plastics

Swedish chemical maker Nexam Chemical Holding AB is buying Plasticolor Sweden AB, a manufacturer of masterbatch products, for 11.6 million euros.

The acquisition will ensure access to “high-class production capacity,” Nexam said in a statement, helping the company expand its product portfolio and accelerate growth.

“Nexam has now access to production technology and capacity that fits perfectly with our needs,” Nexam CEO Anders Spetz said in the statement. “Nexamite Multifunctional Masterbatch is a more advanced masterbatch than we offer today. Our customers will be able to benefit from [its] performance improvements and the cost effectiveness. It also opens doors for establishing ourselves in new segments.”

Headquartered in Lomma, Sweden, Plasticolor has production and sales/marketing offices in six European countries, and currently employs around 30 workers.

“The two companies complement each other very well and we see that our common know-how can create new customer offers which will generate value and long-term profitable growth,” said Hakan Linne, CEO and co-founder of Plasticolor. “My partners and I look forward to joining Nexam as new shareholders.”