Event
International Robot Safety Conference
October 13 - October 15, 2020
350 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215, United States
Robot sales are at an all-time high and robot safety is of paramount importance in automation planning. Hosted by Robotic Industries Association (RIA), the International Robot Safety Conference will offer conference sessions and workshops that examine key issues in robot safety and provide an in-depth overview of current industry standards.
Visit event's website
https://riasafetyconference.com/
Print this page
Related