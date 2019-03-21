March 19 - March 21, 2019

Messezentrum 1, 90471 Nürnberg, Germany

Aesthetic, sustainable, functional, process-proof. The demands placed on paint and coatings are growing all the time. Decision-makers and thought leaders in the coatings industry face great challenges. The European Coatings Show gives them the opportunity to meet the innovation leaders and discuss the latest developments in pigments, additives, adhesive and raw materials, intermediates for construction chemicals as well as laboratory and production equipment, testing and measuring equipment, application and environmental protection and safety work.

