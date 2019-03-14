CTMA Plant Tour – Vistaprint

March 14, 2019

447 Advance Blvd. Tecumseh, ON

Join us for a tour of Vistaprint, a Cimpress company, founded by Robert Keane in 1995. They empower millions of business owners worldwide to market themselves professionally. Through a revolutionary business model, patented technologies and direct marketing expertise, they offer a wide range of quality products and affordable prices, along with design tools suited to every skill level and need. It was one of the first businesses to offer its customers the capabilities of desktop publishing through the internet when it first launched in 1999.

On this tour, participants will see Vistaprint’s entire operation from traditional printing to embroidery to order fulfillment and shipping.

Visit event's website